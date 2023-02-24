Chelsea loanee has no intentions of returning to England after too many disappointments at the London club - Reports

Romelu Lukaku reportedly has no intention of returning to Chelsea. The Belgian striker does not see a future at the club and is keen on leaving permanently.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku is keen on staying at Inter and is ready to fight for his place after returning from injury.

The striker scored the winner last week in the UEFA Champions League after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Chelsea signed Lukaku for a then club-record €100 million, but he was loaned back to Inter, as he was not happy with Thomas Tuchel. The German manager is no longer at Stamford Bridge, but Lukaku is unwilling to return.

Thierry Henry told Chelsea flop to not make Stamford Bridge move

Thierry Henry has revealed that he warned Romelu Lukaku about a move back to Chelsea. The Arsenal legend reckoned it would backfire, and things panned out as he predicted.

On CBS Sports earlier this week, Henry said:

"We had a discussion when he went to Chełsea, and I told him he's going to find it difficult to play at Chełsea, and it turned out to be the case."

Henry went on to reveal why he thought the move would fail:

"Because of the way Tuchel likes to play. Pressing and pressing, you're the nine, I'm the nine, you're the winger, I'm the winger - you interchange. Rom likes to stay where he is, feed him, play him in early, and he will try to bully you, turn, stay in the box, crosses - he's a different type of nine to what Tuchel wanted."

The Gunners legend does not think Lukaku will be interested in a return to Stamford Bridge and impressing under Graham Potter. He said:

"Now, is he going to fit what Potter is trying to do? They're struggling with that without him in the squad. What does he want to do? I don't think he wants to go back, that's the main thing I think he wants to stay at Inter. That's why there's going to be maybe a little clash if they want him back. I think he wants to stay there."

Chelsea are in need of a goalscorer after scoring just once in their last five games across competitions.

