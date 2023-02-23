Chelsea managerial target keen on managing Premier League rivals - Reports

Chelsea could lose their key managerial target Mauricio Pochettino to Premier League rivals West Ham United. That's according to Football Insider, which claims that the former Paris Saint-Germain manager could be keen to take over from David Moyes at the London Stadium.

It's no news that Blues manager Graham Potter is in a fragile situation amid his failure to get the best out of his expensively assembled squad.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗞️ According to reports, West Ham have drawn up a four-person shortlist to potentially replace David Moyes which includes Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel🗞️ According to reports, West Ham have drawn up a four-person shortlist to potentially replace David Moyes which includes Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel 👀🗞️

The Englishman was brought in to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel last year. However, Potter's spell with the Blues so far has produced more questions than answers.

Since taking charge of the Blues, Potter has overseen 25 games across competitions, winning nine, drawing seven and losing nine. His side are tenth in the Premier League with 31 points in 23 games.

Reports have suggested that the tactician is on thin ice and could be shown the exit door if his struggles continue in the coming weeks. Pochettino is said to be on the club's radar, but the Blues now risk losing him to West Ham United.

As claimed by Football Insider, the former PSG coach is contemplating joining the London Stadium. The Hammers are said to be aware of the tactician's interest and could explore the option. Like Potter, West Ham manager David Moyes is also experiencing a difficult spell this season, as his side has been nothing short of shambolic in the Premier League.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Chelsea was reportedly in direct contact with Mauricio Pochettino last year after sacking Thomas Tuchel Chelsea was reportedly in direct contact with Mauricio Pochettino last year after sacking Thomas Tuchel 👀 https://t.co/fk3xKbTcul

As things stand, the Hammers are battling relegation, occupying 18th place with 23 points in 20 games. Unless there's a drastic improvement in the team's fortunes in the coming weeks, it wouldn't be a surprise if West Ham part ways with Moyes.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea head coach - Graham Potter

After failing to win their last five games across competitions, Chelsea will look to bounce back against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday (February 26).

The Blues will next lock horns with Leeds United in the league on March 4 before travelling to Borussia Dortmund three days later for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Potter's men trail 1-0 from the first leg.

Graham Potter will need to end his side's poor run of form quickly to keep his job. It remains to be seen if he's able to do that.

