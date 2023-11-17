Chelsea and Manchester City could be relegated from Premier League if found guilty of allegations after Everton's 10-point deduction - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester City reportedly face the spectre of Premier League relegation following Everton's 10-point deduction if found guilty of FFP violations.

In a development on Friday that sent shockwaves through the English top flight, the Toffees were docked 10 points after breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

According to Sky Sports, it's the biggest deduction meted out to a club in the Premier League era. With the punishment coming into immediate effect, the Toffees have plunged into the relegation zone.

An independent commission determined that the Toffees' PSR calculation resulted in a £124.5 million loss, exceeding the Premier League threshold of £105 million.

Meanwhile, as reported by Mail Sport, Premier League winners Chelsea and City could face relegation if they fall foul of the league's financial fair play rules.

The Cityzens face 115 breaches of the league's fair play rules, while the Blues are in hot water over reported payments from offshore accounts during the days of their former owner Roman Abramovich.

Stefan Borson, a lawyer who has advised City regarded their reported breach in February, tweeted after the Everton news:

"Without seeing the judgement/award -10 points for Everton feels harsh for a straightforward FFP [Financial Fair Play] breach to me. 'But reinforces that sanctions against City [if proven] and now Chelsea [if charged and admitted on the off-books payments] will be potentially relegation inducing."

How have Chelsea and Manchester City fared in the Premier League this season?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Chelsea and Manchester City have had contrasting campaigns in the Premier League this season. While the Blues are tenth in the standings with 16 points from 12 games, the Cityzens are atop the pile with 27.

Pep Guardiola's side have won a league-high nine wins this campaign and are a point ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's Blues have had a torrid campaign, winning only four times.

Following the international break, City return to Premier League action at home to Liverpool on November 25, while the Blues visit Newcastle United on the same day.