Chelsea and Manchester United among teams vying for 27-year-old's signature - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The Slovakian has attracted attention from the Premier League giants, thanks to his consistent performances for Simone Inzaghi's side. According to Gazetta dello Sport, Skriniar could be available for a bargain price this summer, as his contract expires in 2023.

Skriniar joined the reigning Serie A champions from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth €20 million. In 210 appearances for the club across competitions, he has scored 11 goals. The Slovakian has evolved into one of the best defenders during his time with the Nerazurri, helping them win their first Scudetto in 11 years last season.

The 27-year-old has been in sensational form for Inzaghi's side this season, making 47 appearances and scoring four goals across competitions. That has helped Inter climb to second place in the Serie A table, two points behind their arch-rivals AC Milan with one game left to play.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag is keen to sign a top central defender after witnessing the club's disappointing defensive displays this season. The Red Devils have conceded 56 goals in 37 league games.

Harry Maguire is going through a dismal run of form, while Victor Lindelof lacks the consistency to be a regular starter for the club. United could, therefore, make a move for Skriniar this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are expected to be in the market for a world-class defender, as Antonio Rudiger and Christian Eriksen are set to leave on free transfers this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur could join Manchester United and Chelsea in race to sign Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar

Tottenham Hotspur have joined United and Chelsea in the race for Skriniar. Spurs have vastly improved under manager Antonio Conte. They are in fourth place in the league table and need a win to confirm a UEFA Champions League place next season.

The north London club are likely to back Conte financially during the summer. Skriniar thrived under Conte at Inter Milan between 2019 and 2021, so he could arrive at the club next season.

