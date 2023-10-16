Chelsea open to loaning out first-team star amid interest from Serie A club - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly open to loaning out forward Armando Broja, who's the subject of interest of Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Broja, 22, has scored once in four games across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season. That lone strike came in the Blues' 2-0 league win at Fulham earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the upcoming AFCON will see Blues striker Niklas Jackson miss some games in January. To mitigate the same, Pochettino's side are contemplating a few signings. The upcoming transfer window could also see the exit of Broja, albeit on loan.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport (via FCInterNews), the Blues are open to letting Broja leave on loan, with Inter interested in his services. Broja would be bereft of game time if a new striker arrives to make up for Jackson's absence, so the former could open to a temporary departure from Stamford Bridge.

Overall, Broja has two goals and an assist in 23 games across competitions for Chelsea. One of those goals and the assist came in 12 games last season in the league, where the Blues finished a dismal 12th to fail to qualify for Europe.

Chelsea suffer Romeo Lavia setback

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino oversaw an expensive overhaul after taking charge this summer, spending close to £450 million. One of the new arrivals is Romeo Lavia from Southampton for £58 milliom.

However, the 19-year-old suffered an injury in training and is yet to make his debut for the Blues. He sustained ankle ligament damage in September and was ruled out for six weeks.

As per that timeline, Lavia was expected to make his first-team debut later this month. However, as per Mail (via METRO), the teenager isn't expected to be fit before December.

The Belgian is some time away from first-team training but has recently removed his protective right ankle boot and started his rehabilitation work at the pool. However, the Blues are expected to not hurry Lavia back into action, so he might make his first-team debut towards the close of the year.