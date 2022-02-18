Chelsea outcast linked with La Liga return - Reports

Chelsea winger Kenedy has reportedly attracted attention from La Liga giants Valencia.

The Brazilian was recalled from his loan spell with Brazilian side Flamengo in January by the Blues to provide cover for the left-back position following Ben Chilwell's season-ending injury. The versatile Kenedy can also play left-wing-back or winger.

According to El Desmarque, Valencia are eager to bolster their attack, and are looking to sign Kenedy this summer. The 26-year-old is not a first-choice at Stamford Bridge, and is likely to be sold by the Blues if they receive the right price.

Kenedy joined Chelsea from Fluminese in the summer of 2015. Considering his massive potential, he was expected to be the next big Brazilian superstar in English football.

He made 20 appearances for the Blues, scoring two goals, during his debut season with the club. Kenedy was loaned out to Watford in 2016-17 to gain experience and play regular Premier League football.

Kenedy spent the next two years on loan with Newcastle United, where he became a first-team regular. However, he could not make the most of his opportunities, and returned to the Blues in the summer of 2019. Kenedy has spent the last three seasons on loan at Getafe, Granada and Flamengo.

However, manager Thomas Tuchel has preferred Malang Sarr and Saul Niguez in the left-back position ahead of Kennedy. The 26-year-old is likely to be sold by the Blues this summer, as he is seemingly surplus to requirements.

[via The decision to recall Kenedy to #Chelsea was Thomas Tuchel's request. He was impressed with the Brazilian in pre-season.

Chelsea are likely to part ways with many fringe players this summer

Brentford vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup Quarter-final

Chelsea will likely focus on selling or loaning out most of their fringe players this summer. Former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has enjoyed a mini-renaissance this season, but has been unable to break into the Blues' starting XI.

The England international has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs recently, and is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues are also likely to part ways with Kenedy. The Brazilian, who has been at the club since 2015, has made just 27 appearances across competitions for the Blues.

The Premier League giants are keen to trim their squad, as they are likely to welcome back many players currently on loan at various clubs.

Thomas Tuchel has been hugely impressed by Conor Gallagher & is convinced that the player is ready to compete for a regular 1st team spot at Chelsea next season.

Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour and Armando Broja have impressed during their current loan spells at Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Southampton respectively this season. The trio are likely to be included in Tuchel's plans next season.

