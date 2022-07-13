"Chelsea are prepared to submit the final official bid" - Fabrizio Romano provides exciting update about €40 million star

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to submit a final offer for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of the upcoming season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to table a final official bid of €38 million plus add-ons, worth up to €40 million, for Koulibaly. The report also adds hat the 31-year-old has agreed personal terms with the west London outfit, and Napoli are expected to accept the Blues' proposal.

Romano tweeted:

"Chelsea are prepared to submit the final, official bid for Kalidou Koulibaly: €38m plus add-ons, up to €40m package. Napoli could accept, after opening proposal worth €35m turned down. Koulibaly agreed personal terms - while Chelsea are also working on Nathan Ake."

Koulibaly, who is in the final year of his current deal, has been at the heart of Napoli's defence for eight seasons. Overall, he has featured in 317 games across competitions for them, registering 14 goals and eight assists.

The Senegal international has reportedly agreed a €10 million net salary per year after a meeting between his agent and Chelsea in Milan, as per Romano. He's now awaiting the two clubs to agree a transfer fee.

Earlier, Napoli had offered Koulibaly a €5 million-per-year contract. However, president Aurelio De Laurentiis was not keen on overpaying to keep the centre-back, as reported by Fabrice Hawkins.

The Blues are also monitoring Manchester City defender Nathan Ake to fill the void left by Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. According to Romano, the 27-year-old has agreed personal terms with his former club and is close to completing a €48.5 million deal.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's side are also linked with Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe, according to The Telegraph.

Paul Merson rates Chelsea's summer transfer window so far

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Arsenal player Paul Merson evaluated the summer transfer activity of the Blues thus far. The pundit wrote:

"Chelsea have not had a summer yet, have they? They have made up their mind with Romelu Lukaku. They have expressed interest in Raheem Sterling and he could make a mark under Thomas Tuchel."

He continued:

"If Cristiano Ronaldo does go to Chelsea, it would be an unbelievable signing. They are very different to Manchester United. They dominate football matches. Premier League teams that go to Stamford Bridge have a lot of respect for the Blues and put ten men behind the ball."

