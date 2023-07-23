Chelsea preparing Premier League-record £113 million bid to sign Real Madrid superstar – Reports

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to launch a Premier League-record bid of around £113 million to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

The Blues are in the process of reshaping their midfield this summer with N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek out the door. They're hoping to add two more midfielders to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

According to Defensa Central, Chelsea have earmarked Valverde as a top target in the ongoing summer transfer window. Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be hoping to add the Uruguayan to his ranks, as he's a big admirer of his profile, versatility and athleticism.

Chelsea are prepared to lodge a bid of £100 million this summer with a promise to increase the cash amount to £113 million next summer. However, Real Madrid are unwilling to let go of their star midfielder, as they consider him a crucial part of their plans.

Valverde, who has a contract till 2027 at the Santiago Bernabeu, has cemented himself as a vital starter for Los Blancos in the last four seasons. Since arriving from Penarol for £4 million in 2016, he has helped them win nine trophies, including two La Liga titles.

A right-footed box-to-box operator, the Uruguayan enjoyed his best season in terms of offensive output last campaign. He registered 12 goals and seven assists in 56 appearances across competitions.

Although a potential transfer is deemed to be unlikely this summer, Valverde could prove to be a sensational coup for the Blues. He would emerge as a regular starter beside £107 million arrival Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also reportedly chasing Moises Caicedo's signature ahead of the next campaign. Brighton & Hove Albion are thought to be holding out for a fee of £100 million for their midfielder.

Real Madrid could be forced to sell Chelsea target Valverde to snap up Kylian Mbappe

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are mulling over the sale of two players to raise funds to snap up Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe this summer. They have identified Ferland Mendy as an outgoing, while they could also decide to cash in on Federico Valverde for the right offer.

Mendy, 28, has been deemed as surplus to requirements, as Real Madrid are said to be unhappy with his inconsistent performances and injury-prone nature. He fell down the pecking order last term, losing his starting role to Eduardo Camavinga and Nacho Fernandez.

Valverde, meanwhile, could be sold due to his high valuation amid growing interest from many top European clubs. The 25-year-old Chelsea target has made 204 appearances for Madrid across competitions.