Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United interested in signing Barcelona outcast before transfer deadline - Reports

Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona outcast Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has just six months left on his current deal with the Blaugrana, and is widely expected to leave the club during the ongoing transfer window.

According to Sport, Dembele is keen to stay at Camp Nou. The club has, however, asked the player to find a new home before the close of the transfer window or accept their contract renewal offer, which would require him to take a pay cut.

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £110 million in the summer of 2017. Dembele has made 129 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana, and has scored 31 goals. He has won two La Liga titles and two Copa del Reys with the club.

The Frenchman has shown only glimpses of his ability during his time with the Blaugrana. He has, however, struggled for consistency, and has had his time at the club hampered by recurring injuries and disciplinary issues.

Dembele has just six months left on his current deal with the Blaugrana, but is unlikely to sign a contract extension. According to sportingnews.com, manager Xavi Hernandez has told the player to leave the club unless he signs a new contract.

Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United are monitoring Dembele's situation at Camp Nou. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has grown frustrated with the inconsistent performances of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. The German is, therefore, keen to sign a top-quality forward. He is a huge fan of Dembele, thanks to their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

PSG are also interested in Dembele. The French giants are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Kylian Mbappe next summer. He has just six months left on his current contract with the club, and is unlikely to sign an extension. Mauricio Pochettino's side view Dembele as the ideal replacement for Mbappe if the 23-year-old leaves the club.

Meanwhile, United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is also an admirer of Dembele. The club has sent Anthony Martial on loan to Sevilla, and could look to sign a replacement for him.

Barcelona view Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele

According to David Ornstein, Barcelona are close to completing a move for Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Blaugrana are expected to sign the Gabon international on loan till the end of the season without a loan fee or obligation to buy.

Aubameyang has been frozen out of the first team due to disciplinary issues. Manager Mikel Arteta has also stripped him of the captain's armband. The Gabonese has scored seven goals in 15 appearances across competitions for Arsenal. However, he is widely expected to leave the club due to his falling out with Arteta.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Barcelona nearing agreement with Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loan until summer. Main issue to resolve is salary. Would be major saving for #FCBarcelona theathletic.com/news/barcelona… EXCL: Barcelona nearing agreement with Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loan until summer. Main issue to resolve is salary. Would be major saving for #AFC but no loan fee or buy option/obligation. No incoming deals close @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Barcelona nearing agreement with Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loan until summer. Main issue to resolve is salary. Would be major saving for #AFC but no loan fee or buy option/obligation. No incoming deals close @TheAthleticUK #FCBarcelona theathletic.com/news/barcelona…

The Blaugrana are keen to part ways with Dembele if the Frenchman doesn't extend his contract with the club. They view Aubameyang as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, and believe the Arsenal star would bring in some much-needed experience to their relatively inexperienced squad.

