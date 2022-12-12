Chelsea and PSG set to battle in race to sign 20-year-old ‘diamond’ from Real Madrid academy - Reports

Chelsea and PSG are set to lock horns over Real Madrid Castilla's Rafa Marin after the youngster refused to pen a new contract with the Spanish giants.

Considered a 'diamond' in the club's academy, the 20-year-old has impressed with Real Madrid's youth team, but that hasn't translated into a first-team appearance yet.

Despite the club's insistence that he'd get a chance to feature in Carlo Ancelotti's squad, Marin hasn't even been called up to the substitutes bench so far in the 2022-23 season.

That has seen the player become reluctant to commit his future to the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, and Chelsea are looking to make the most of the situation by swooping in.

The Blues have shifted their transfer policy from buying seasoned professionals to up-and-coming talents whom the Premier League outfit can develop over time.

That has been exemplified by the signings of Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana in the summer. With manager Graham Potter also encouraging young talents in his squad, there could be more such acquisitions in January, with Marin being one of the targets.

However, the Pensioners could face competition from PSG, who are also keen on the Spaniard but are looking to sign him on a free transfer next summer after his contract expires.

Graham Potter's job on the line at Chelsea

Graham Potter only replaced Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager in September, but his position already appears to be under threat given the club's disastrous recent form.

After winning five of his first six games in charge, Potter has overseen just two in the next eight, both coming in the UEFA Champions League against Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb. The Blues have lost their last three games before heading into the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

In the Premier League, Chelsea are winless in their last five, their worst run since 2012, and have sunk to eighth in the standings. They have also being knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the third round by Manchester City.

Ahead of their top-flight return against newly promoted Bournemouth on December 27, Potter will be keen to revive his team's fortunes and get their campaign back on track.

