Chelsea ready to pay €21m to sign England international in January: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay €21 million to sign Callum Wilson from Newcastle United. The Blues are looking to sign a striker this month, and the Englishman is the latest one linked with them.

As per Football Transfers, Newcastle are looking to offload Wilson for FFP reasons, and the Blues are ready to sign him. Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino Eddie reportedly wants a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja as he seeks someone experienced up front.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that his side need to sell before they can start buying again. He added that it's not an ideal situation, saying via Sky Sports:

"In an ideal world, given the freedom to act we would have brought players in already. But we're not in that situation - as Darren (Eales, Newcastle CEO) alluded to on Thursday, Financial Fair Play is a problem for us, and we're having to navigate round that.

"That's the position we're in. When does it become a problem? It's already one, but we're trying to manage through it."

Chelsea are looking to sell Armanda Broja, as per The Athletic. They have set a price tag of £50 million on the striker.

Chelsea told not to go for short-term options

Pat Nevin has urged Chelsea to spend big on a young striker like Evan Ferguson instead of going for Karim Benzema on loan.

The former player believes that Benzema is not the one who will solve the goal scoring issues, so they need to focus on long-term goals, telling OCB Scores:

"It's such a short-termist thing, and it's so against what the ethos has been from the club. It would be surprising, but does it mean it won't happen? Absolutely not. It would be interesting, but Evan Ferguson would be the more obvious one to go for.

"If you're going down the route of signing a young striker, Ferguson would be the one I would look at. Someone is needed up front because when we're asking Cole Palmer, Chelsea's best player, to play up front with his back to goal; of course, he can do it, but you're putting your best player out of position."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Benzema is holding talks with Al-Ittihad to leave them.