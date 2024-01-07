Chelsea ready to trigger superstar striker's €120 million release clause this summer: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly ready to trigger Napoli striker Victor Osimhen's €120 million release clause this summer as they seek to boost their faltering attack.

The 25-year-old is one of the most prolific marksmen of his generation and powered the Partonepei to their first league title in more than three decades last season. Osimhen bagged 26 goals and five assists in 32 games.

He has had a quieter campaign this term, contributing seven goals and two assists in 12 league games as eighth-placed Napoli find themselves a whopping 20 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Nevertheless, considering the interest in his services, the reigning Serie A champions tied down their prized asset recently to a new deal, extending his stay till 2026 and raising his release clause to €120 million.

However, that hasn't kept his potential suitors at bay, with Chelsea leading the queue. Mauricio Pochettino's side are looking to snap up Osimhen in the summer by triggering his release clause, as per Il Matino (via Football London).

Despite investing close to £450 million in the summer, Pochettino's side have struggled for consistency, especially in attack, finding themselves 17 points off leaders Liverpool after 20 games. With 34 goals, the Blues are the second-lowest scoring side in the Premier League top-10.

"A very good win" - Chelsea boss after beating Preston in FA Cup opener

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino's side have struggled in the league but have fared well in the Cup competitions.

With no European football this season after finishing a lowly 12th in the league last season, the Blues opened their FA Cup campaign on Saturday (January 6) with a resounding 4-0 home win over Preston North End.

After a goalless first half at Stamford Bridge, the Blues turned on the style against the League 1 side. Armando Broja, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Enzo Fernandez strikes booked the Blues' berth in the fourth round.

A pleased Pochettino admitted that it was a satisfactory win after a 'disappointing' first half, telling BBC Sport:

"Yes, a very good win. The first half, I was a little disappointed. We started so sloppy. I told the players at half-time we needed to increase the energy and match that of Preston.

"The second half was a completely different game. We dominated, created chances and deserved victory. We showed a lack of desire in the first half, and we were talking too much about their energy. They were better than us in this area. I was really disappointed but, after we increased our level, we started to play and deserved to win."

Chelsea next travel to Middlesbrough on Tuesday (January 9) for the first leg of their EFL Cup semis before welcoming Fulham in the league four days later.