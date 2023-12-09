Chelsea and Real Madrid keeping tabs on striker who has broken Luis Suarez's record - Reports

Chelsea and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gomez, who smashed a Luis Suarez Eredivisie record set in 2009.

Gimenez, 22, has been on fire for Feyenoord in the Dutch top flight this season. He has bagged 18 goals and three assists in 15 games for the second-placed side who trail PSV - who remain perfect after 15 games - by 10 points.

His latest strike in Feyenoord's 3-1 league win at home to FC Volendam on Friday (December 8) was his 31st in the Eredivisie in 2023. In the process, he broke Suarez's record for most Eredivisie goals scored in a year, which he did for Ajax in 2009.

Both the Blues and Los Blancos hope that Gimenez could follow Suarez's trajectory and achieve success in a bigger league. Both sides are scouting for attacking options.

Gimenez is not the primary target for either side, as per Football Transfers, though. The Blues are eyeing Napoli's Victor Osimhen, while Madrid are after PSG hitman Kylian Mbappe. Should the two clubs fail to land their primary target, they could turn their attention to Gimenez.

Contracted with Feyenoord till 2007, the Mexican has a market value of €40 million, as per Transfermarkt.

How has Luis Suarez fared against Chelsea and Real Madrid?

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is widely regarded as one of the most lethal strikers of his generation. The 36-year-old is currently with Brazilian side Gremio and expected to leave as a free agent.

Suarez enjoyed hugely successful spells at Liverpool and Barcelona after moving out of Ajax more than a decade ago. During the two stints, he scored goals galore against Chelsea and Real Madrid.

In 19 games across competitions against Real Madrid, the Uruguay international bagged 12 goals and four assists, with 10 of them coming in La Liga and two in the Copa del Rey. Suarez's team won seven of these games and lost as many.

Against Chelsea in 11 games across competitions, Suarez has a far more modest return of two goals and four assists, though. Both goals came for Barca in the UEFA Champions League last-16 second-leg tie in the 2017-18 season. The Uruguayan's team won only thrice against the Blues and lost five times.