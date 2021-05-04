Chelsea receive backing from owner 'to go all out' for Serie A star - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly received the backing of their owner Roman Abramovich to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer. The Belgian has become one of Europe's most lethal strikers since joining Inter Milan in 2019, attracting interest from a plethora of Europe's top clubs.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea are willing 'to go all out' to sign their former youth academy product after losing patience with the likes of Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

Romelu Lukaku rose through the youth system at Chelsea before making his debut for the club in 2011. The Belgian was then sent out on loan to West Brom and Everton to get regular game time and develop into a top-quality striker.

Lukaku scored 32 goals in 66 Premier League appearances while on loan at West Brom and Everton. He was sold permanently to Everton in 2014, where he blossomed into one of the Premier League's top strikers, which earned him a move to Manchester United in 2017.

The Belgian had a blistering start to life at Old Trafford, scoring 27 goals in all competitions in his first season. Lukaku, though, struggled to continue his good form in the next campaign and lost his starting place to Marcus Rashford.

He eventually left Old Trafford to join Inter Milan in 2019. Lukaku has scored an astounding 61 goals in 92 appearances for Antonio Conte's side, becoming one of the hottest properties in world football.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is eager to sign a striker who can score 20 goals a season and believes Romelu Lukaku could deliver the goods. They have now received the green light from their owner to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester City for Lukaku's signature, as Pep Guardiola is in the market for a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Romelu Lukaku deals Chelsea transfer blow with quotes after Inter's Serie A title win https://t.co/9XoapjaMrZ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 3, 2021

Chelsea will have to spend in excess of €100 million to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan

FC Internazionale sv Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

Inter Milan are reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of €100 million for Lukaku.

The Italian giants will be reluctant to let one of the star players leave the club but could be forced to sell Lukaku due to their dire financial condition.

Chelsea will have to pay £105 million if they want to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter this summer, according to the Daily Mail 💰 pic.twitter.com/bOXPbIrme6 — Goal (@goal) April 30, 2021

Chelsea will need to sell the likes of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Antonio Rudiger if they are to raise the capital required to sign Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer.