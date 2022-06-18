Chelsea showing stronger interest in 27-year-old Manchester City star over Gabriel Jesus - Reports 

As per Football Daily, Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. They prefer him over his teammate Gabriel Jesus, who is also pursued by Arsenal.

The Blues could need some attacking reinforcements this summer. As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, striker Romelu Lukaku could be heading back to Inter Milan on loan.

Last season, the Blues struggled for goals, with the likes of Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz lacking a clinical edge. Hence, they could look to reinforce that area by signing Sterling.

The England international's contract with City expires in the summer of 2023. City could look to cash in on him this summer instead of letting him go for free next year.

Sterling, 27, joined the Cityzens from Liverpool in 2015. He has played 339 games for them across competitions, contributing 131 goals and 95 assists. He has won four Premier League titles and five League Cups with City. So he'd bring a lot of experience, skill and winning mentality to the Blues.

Manchester City recently signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, which could see Sterling and Jesus fall down the pecking order. The latter is being monitored by Arsenal, though, who are 'optimistic' about signing him, as per the aforementioned Football Daily report.

Manchester City and Chelsea interested in Marc Cucurella

As per The Sun, Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard was impressive in his debut season in the Premier League after joining the Seagulls from Barcelona last summer. He made 35 league appearances, scoring one goal and assisting one.

As per the Sun, City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to strengthen his left full-back position by signing Cucurella. That could also lead to Oleksandr Zinchenko leaving the club.

However, Brighton are adamant on keeping the Spaniard and could demand up to £50 million for his services. He has four years left on his contract, so the Seagulls don't want him to leave for cheap.

Chelsea are also interested in Cucurella, with their other Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso being linked with Barcelona (via Fabrizio Romano).

The Blues struggled last season after Ben Chilwell suffered a season-ending knee injury in November. It will be another area they will need to strengthen ahead of the new season.

