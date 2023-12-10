Chelsea star faces one-match suspension following comments on VAR - Reports 

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill could be handed a one-match suspension following his comments on VAR after the Blues' Premier League defeat to Manchester United in midweek. The England international made a claim regarding VAR and could be set to face consequences.

Chelsea were outplayed by Manchester United at Old Trafford, as they lost 2-1, with Scott McTominay bagging a brace for the Red Devils. Cole Palmer got his name on the scoresheet, but it was not enough as United secured all three points.

McTominay's second goal was subject of a lengthy VAR check, but it was determined that Colwill was not fouled by the Scotsman. Colwill was understandbly not happy with the decision and did not hold back.

Before the Manchester Unied game, Colwill was also subject to a VAR check late in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Englishman gave away a penalty in the closing stages before VAR intervened to rule that the ball hit him in the face as opposed to the arm.

The 20-year-old made his frustration with VAR evident, as quoted by Football.London:

"VAR has something against me right now. I don’t know what I’ve done to them. Against Brighton they tried to give a pen, and then when I got pulled (by McTominay), they didn’t give anything.”

Football.London has reported that the defender could face an action from FA for his comments on VAR. The Blues take on Everton on Sunday, December 10, and Colwill is likely to be available.

Having come through Chelsea's esteemed youth academy, Colwill made his senior debut for the club this season and has cemented a place for himself in the back four. He has been an almost ever-present for the Blues this season and has played both as a centre-back and left-back.

Chelsea and Real Madrid keeping tabs on striker who has broken Luis Suarez record

Chelsea and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who has broken a record previously held by Liverpool and Barcelona great Luis Suarez. The 22-year-old has been on fire for the Eredivisie giants this season, bagging 18 goals and three assists in 15 games.

The Mexico international scored in the 3-1 win against FC Volendam on Friday, December 8. It was his 31st goal in the Eredivisie in 2023, a league record.

The mark was previously held by Luis Suarez in 2009 when he played for Ajax. Gimenez is being monitored by clubs like Chelsea and Real Madird, as per Football Transfers. Contracted with Feyenoord till 2027, the Mexican has a market value of €40 million, as per Transfermarkt.