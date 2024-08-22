Chelsea star faces uncertain future as Maresca continues squad clear-out after Sterling and Chilwell decision: Reports

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is reportedly facing uncertainty surrounding his future as head coach Enzo Maresca continues to trim down his squad. Disasi has fallen down the pecking order in defence and could leave this summer.

Maresca has axed a couple of senior players from the first team, like Raheem Sterling, Trevoh Chalobah and vice captain Ben Chilwell. The Italian tactician is reportedly keen on trimming down the size of his squad, which has led to players whom he doesn't consider part of his plans to train far away from the first team.

One player who could now be affected by the latest happenings at Chelsea is Disasi. The 25-year-old defender didn't take part in the club's pre-season preparations due to injury and has now fallen down the pecking order.

Trending

The likes of Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile are believed to be more favoured by Maresca, meaning Disasi could find game time a bit difficult to come by if he stays.

Expand Tweet

There have also been suggestions that Chelsea could sign another defender should the French international leave this summer, as per The Guardian. Newcastle United are being linked with the former AS Monaco captain.

Despite starting 40 games for the Blues in his debut season last campaign, Disasi's future could now be away from Stamford Bridge, judging by the latest changes being made by Maresca.

It would be interesting to see if Chelsea will let go of the 25-year-old defender whom they signed last summer for a reported £38.8 million.

"It's almost impossible" - Chelsea manager on the possibility of keeping his large squad happy

Enzo Maresca has been making a couple of ruthless decisions in recent days in a bid to trim down his current squad. He's determined to work with a small group in his first team and, as such, has had to axe some senior stars whom he doesn't consider fit for his system.

The likes of Sterling, Chilwell and Chalobah have been axed from the first team by Maresca, while others like Disasi, Djordje Petrovic and even Carney Chukwuemeka remain uncertain about their long-term future.

Speaking to the press on how he tends to keep the entire group happy, Maresca said that it's almost impossible to do so, which is why he's determined to trim down the squad. Maresca said (via BBC):

"It's the job of every manager to keep them all happy, but it's almost impossible. Only 11 will play. It's almost impossible to keep them all happy. I try always to be honest with all of them.

He continued:

"The noise is more outside because I am working with 21 or 22 players since we are back from USA. I am not working with 42 or 43 players, but more than 15 players are training apart."

The Blues next take on Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback