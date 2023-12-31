Chelsea star posts cryptic social media post amid exit rumours

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has reportedly posted a message amidst reports of his exit following the Blues' 3-2 Premier League win at Luton Town on Saturday (December 30).

Maatsen was an unused substitute at Kenilworth Road as Mauricio Pochettino's side narrowly edged out a five-goal thriller. A Cole Palmer brace either side of a Noni Madueke 37th-minute striker - set up by Palmer - seemingly set the Blues on their way to a facile win.

However, Ross Barkley reduced arrears in the 80th minute before Elijah Adebayo netted in the 87th minute to set up a grandstand finale. The Blues, though, survived to end the year with consecutive league wins for only the second time this season.

Meanwhile, Maatsen, who returned from a loan spell at Burnley after helping them secure promotion from the Championship. The 21-year-old might be regretting his decision to spurn a permanent move to Burnely after the Blues had accepted a £30 million offer, considering his limited game time.

He reportedly posted (as per Football London):

"Everything will happen for you and you will be thankful that you didn't give up. Blessings are coming. Believe!"

The left-back has made 15 appearances across competitions but has started just thrice, accumulating 376 cumulative minutes of game time. As per the aforementioned source, Maatsen is expected to go out in January, with Burnley still interested, along with Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer explains goal at Luton Town

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer had a fabulous outing at Kenilworth Road, having a hand in all three goals, scoring twice.

Explaining one of his two strikes, Palmer told the Blues' website that he saw the Luton 'keeper come out, so he decided to take his chances, with one of the defenders closing in:

"I saw the keeper come out and took it round him. Once I’d taken it round the keeper I thought the defender on the line was going to come across fast, so if I waited a second I’d have time to put it in. I was just telling myself to think and keep my composure."

Since arriving from City this summer, Palmer has had 10 goals and six goals in 22 games across competitions.