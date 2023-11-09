Chelsea star Raheem Sterling facing possible ban following incident in 4-1 win over Tottenham - Reports

According to Mail Sport, Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling is under investigation by the FA after he threw back a missile at a fan during their 4-1 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (November 7).

After Dejan Kulusevski had given Spurs the lead, Cole Palmer equalised for Mauricio Pochettino's team from the spot. As Palmer and other Blues players were celebrating the goal, a missile was thrown at them. Sterling picked it up and threw it back towards the stands.

Check out the video of the incident below:

Expand Tweet

Sterling is under investigation and risks facing a ban, according to the aforementioned report.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the west Londoners this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in 13 appearances across competitions. He bagged an assist during the resounding win at Spurs.

Ange Postecoglu's team ended the game with nine men, as Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie were sent off. Chelsea capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Nicolas Jackson scoring a hat-trick, his first for the club.

The Blues are tenth in the Premier League with 15 points from 11 games. They take on leaders Manchester City next at Stamford Bridge in a pulsating league clash on Sunday (November 12).

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling raved about Nicolas Jackson's quality

While Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick against Spurs, the 22-year-old is yet to prove his clinical nature in front of the goal. The Senegalese has missed a few gilt-edged opportunities in his short stint in English football.

Raheen Sterling, though, is confident of the striker's quality. He said that Chelsea players know Jackson's quality due to the level he shows in training. The former Manchester City and Liverpool star told Stadium Astro:

“To score goals, it’s a collective, I don’t think it’s on individuals. Of course, individuals have to take their opportunities, but I feel like us as a team we have to try and be in positions to make opportunities easier.

"Me myself, to try and bring the ball into position to try and create, and we see him in training. We know what he’s capable of. Personally I think he just needs to focus on giving everything like he has been, and the goals will flow.”

Nicolas Jackson arrived in a £32 million move this summer and has netted six times in 13 appearances across competitions.