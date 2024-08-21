Chelsea summer signing set to inherit No. 7 jersey previously worn by Raheem Sterling - Reports

New Chelsea attacker Pedro Neto is reportedly set to wear Raheem Sterling's No. 7 shirt. The 29-year-old Sterling faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge after being seemingly deemed surplus to requirements.

Sterling wasn't a part of new Blues boss' squad for the 2-0 Premier League opening-day home defeat to four-time defending champions Manchester City at the weekend. Having arrived at the club from City two years ago, the Englishman seems to have played his last for the Blues.

That's because as per Sky Sports Premier League, Neto - acquired from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer - is set to wear the No. 7 shirt - which has been worn by Sterling.

As per the BBC, the Blues spent £54 million to prise out Neto from Wolves, signing the Portuguese on a seven-year deal. The said deal comprises an initial payment £51.6 million and the remaining £2.4 million in add-ons.

Neto, 24, said after arriving at Stamford Bridge (as per the BBC) that he's looking forward to making a mark:

"I feel really grateful to have joined this club. I have worked really hard in my career to be here, and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt."

Meanwhile, Sterling has 19 goals and 12 assists in 81 games across competitions for the Blues. But the numbers pale in comparison to what he registered at City: 131 goals and 73 assists in 339 games across competitions.

Raheem Sterling not part of Chelsea's squad for UEFA Europa Conference League play-off

Chelsea attacekr Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has been left out of Chelsea's squad for their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off with Servette. The first leg is at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (August 22).

As mentioned previously, he was also not included in Enzo Maresca's squad that lost to City in the Premier League opener. Apart from Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo are also not a part of the squad to face Servette.

Sterling's representatives - as per the BBC - have sought clarity from the Blues hierarchy regarding their client's future at Stamford Bridge. However, with the Premier League side splurging nearly £200 million on new arrivals this summer, a bloated squad has ensued, with Sterling has seemingly no future at the club.

Notably, Maresca had said after leaving Sterling out of the squad for the City game that he wants the player to stay. But it increasingly looks like the Englishman has played his last at Stamford Bridge.

