Chelsea in talks to settle secret payments under Abramovich reign with cash payments instead of points deduction: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to make cash payments instead of points deduction to settle secret payments made under former owner Roman Abramovich's reign. The Russian oligarch owned the Blues between 2003 and 2022.

Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, Abramovich transferred control of the club to a charitable body before current owner Todd Boehly came on board. However, there were reports of 'secret payments' made during the Abramovich era, in breach of rules, which could lead to punishments from the Premier League, including points deduction.

As per TIMES (via Pys), the current Blues owners are in 'talks' to address these payments made during the Abramovich era, making cash payments, instead of a potential points deduction.

As per the aforementioned report, the current Blues owners discovered financial irregularities during the takeover process from the previous ownership. The outcome of these 'talks' is expected in March.

'Sanction agreements' are permitted under the Premier League rulebook subject to ratification by the judicial panel of the league. Points deduction can be a part of such agreements, but the Blues are looking for a financial settlement.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have had a decent start to life under new boss Enzo Maresca, who succeeded Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine had left after just a season in charge, leading the Blues to a Cup final but not UEFA Champions League football.

Maresca's side are fourth in the Premier League after 21 games following a 2-2 home draw with Bournemouth on Wednesday (January 15). The Blues had opened the scoring through the in-form Cole Palmer but needed a stoppage-time penalty from Reece James to avoid a home defeat.

Next, the Blues take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away in the Premier League on Monday (January 20). Maresca's side will look to snap a five-game winless run in the league, losing two.

Following the Wolves clash, the Blues will travel to struggling defending champions Manchester City on January 25 as they seek to move up the standings.

