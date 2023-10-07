Chelsea target ready to join Barcelona, set to cost just over €20 million - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, who's also being pursued by Chelsea.

The 18-year-old Moscardo has made heads turn with his assured performances in the centre of the park for the Brazilian side. Having risen through the ranks at the club, Moscardo has made 16 appearances across competitions this season, starting all but one of those outings.

Barca are in the midst of a crisis in defensive midfield. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are injured. Gavi has had an underwhelming start and was sent off in the midweek UEFA Champions League defeat at Porto. Oriol Romeu have struggled after a bright start, forcing new signing Ilkay Gundogan to deputise in an unfamiliar defensive midfield position.

The club's well-documented financial struggles have complicated the search for a No. 6. However, new sporting director Deco has identified the 18-year-old Moscardo, who's valued by Corinthians at €20 million, as an option.

Given his great upside, it could be an worthwhile investment for Barca, but the La Liga giants will have to ward off the Blues to land their man.

How have Chelsea and Barcelona fared this season?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea and Barcelona have made contrasting starts to their respective 2023-24 campaign. While the Blues have won four of their nine games across competitions, Barca are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions.

The Blues spent nearly £450 million on new arrivals, but their new-look side - beset by injuries - has struggled to get going. In the league, Pochettino's side have won only two of their seven games. With eight points from seven games, they're languishing in 11th in the standings, 10 behind leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Barca have won eight of their 10 games this term, with six of those wins coming in eight games in La Liga, where they trail leaders Real Madrid (21) by a point.

Barcelona are perfect in two UEFA Champions League games, beating Royal Antwerp 5-0 at home before winning 1-0 at Porto. They next take on Granada away in La Liga on Sunday (October 8).

Meanwhile, Pochettino's Blues will look to win consecutive league games for the first time in seven month when they travel to Burnley on Saturday (October 7).