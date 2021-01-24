Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues enter race for Barcelona star, latest update on Declan Rice, and more - 23 January 2021

Chelsea have endured an inconsistent campaign despite spending big in the summer.

However, with their summer signings failing to impress, Frank Lampard has been under pressure to improve results, and Chelsea could delve into the market for reinforcements in the last few days of the January transfer window.

The Blues have temporarily parted ways with Danny Drinkwater and Fikayo Tomori while they offloaded the long-serving Lucas Piazon to Braga earlier this month.

On that note, let us have a look at the latest Chelsea transfer news as on January 23, 2021.

Chelsea interested in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea are one of several clubs interested in Ousmane Dembele.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea are interested in Ousmane Dembele. The other clubs monitoring the Frenchman's situation at Barcelona are Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 but has only featured 93 times across four seasons due to recurring injuries. His contract runs until 2022, meaning Barcelona may prefer to sell him before he enters the final year of his deal.

West Ham to lower Declan Rice's price tag

Chelsea have been chasing Declan Rice for the past two transfer windows.

West Ham have supposedly reduced their valuation of star midfielder Declan Rice, as per reports from The Guardian.

The Chelsea target had an asking price of a whopping £80 million, but the Hammers are now willing to sell him for £50 million at the end of the ongoing season.

Chelsea had shortlisted Rice as one of their top targets in the summer but could not get the deal done.

The story also suggests that Manchester City and Liverpool are set to contest Chelsea for the midfielder's services.

AC Milan director reveals difficulties in Tomori deal with Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori joined AC Milan on loan with an option to buy.

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, after weeks of speculation, joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season. The Serie A leaders have an option to buy the homegrown Chelsea star for £25 million.

Despite breaking into the Chelsea first team last season, Tomori was confined to the bench this time campaign.

AC Milan director Massar was pleased to sign Tomori, as his pace and concentration could come in handy for the club in their title charge. However, he revealed that negotiations with Chelsea were far from easy, saying in this regard:

“We had to fight with Chelsea to get a buy option for Tomori. But we’re so happy because he’s a strong player who can help us so much. He’s an amazing talent."