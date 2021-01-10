Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues forward could depart, a Bundesliga sensation on Chelsea's radar, and more - 9 January 2021

Chelsea have hogged the headlines quite often since the last transfer window.

The forked out over £200 million on a slew of acquisitions in the summer but are now facing the challenge of improving their team by cutting out the deadwood.

Chelsea have enough depth in each department to realistically challenge for the title in the next few years, with an envious blend of youth and experience to call upon. However, Chelsea may have to release a few players in order to complete their wishlist and forge a stronger setup.

On that note, let us look at various Chelsea transfer stories as on January 9.

Chelsea's Lucas Piazon heading closer to Braga move

Chelsea are set to cash in on Lucas Piazon by transferring him permanently to Braga.

The striker's stay at Rio Ave was halted because Chelsea wanted to secure a permanent move for him ahead of his contract's conclusion. Piazon's deal expires in six months, and hence, Chelsea are hoping to receive funds for the 26-year-old.

It is said that Piazon has already agreed personal terms with Braga, which means that final negotiations could be easier.

Piazon has managed only one Premier League appearance for Chelsea, spending most of his time on loan at clubs such as Malaga, Vitesse, Reading, Frankfurt and Fulham among others.

Lucas Piazon's move to Braga is set to be made official soon, which will see his time at #Chelsea finally come to an end.#CFC | @ChelseaFC https://t.co/oz5GainDtg — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) January 9, 2021

Chelsea enter the race for Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has long been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig.

If reports from the Daily Mail are to be believed, Chelsea have entered the race for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The centre-half has been heavily mooted to move to the Premier League, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United having already expressed their interest in the player at some point.

Now, Chelsea are supposedly set to trigger his £40 million release clause because they view him as a long-term option at the heart of their defence. With Fikayo Tomori and Antonio Rudiger's futures up in the air, Chelsea may look to improve their defensive quality with the inclusion of Upamecano.

Chelsea eye Ralph Hasenhuttl as Lampard replacement

Chelsea-target Ralph Hasenhuttl has been a success at Southampton.

A story from the Express maintains that Roman Abramovich has shortlisted Ralph Hasenhuttl as one of the managers to replace Frank Lampard.

Southampton were at the top of the Premier League table at one point this season, just a year after they were brushed aside 9-0 by 2015-16 winners Leicester City. They recently outclassed Liverpool as well, demonstrating defensive discipline, proactive defending and of course, some world-class finishing from Danny Ings.

Hasenhuttl had a successful tenure in Germany as well, but he is not the only one on Chelsea's list. Max Allegri, Ralf Rangnick, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann are listed as potential successors of Lampard, who has only managed one win in Chelsea's last six games in the Premier League.