Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Fresh update on Fikayo Tomori, Lampard talks about Kepa's future, and more - 8 January 2021

Chelsea are a team continuing to grow and learn under the inexperienced Frank Lampard.

They have followed up a 17-game unbeaten streak with just a solitary win in their last seven matches, as most of the new players in the squad are yet to find their feet in English football.

Understandably, these long-term investments will be provided their time while the hierarchy chops its wage bill with outgoing transfers.

The likes of Fikayo Tomori and Marcos Alonso have been involved in ongoing transfer sagas. On that note, let us take a look at the top Chelsea transfer stories Chelsea as on January 8.

Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori could leave despite Christensen injury

Fikayo Tomori has only managed three Chelsea appearances this season.

According to latest updates from the Athletic, Fikayo Tomori is destined to head out of Chelsea on loan despite an injury to Andreas Christensen. The report claims that Tomori is keen on leaving the club at least on loan for his personal development.

Newcastle United and French club Rennes are reportedly interested in the defender, who has only managed three appearances for Chelsea this term.

Tomori's stock has fallen after the arrival of Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. Despite a recent blip, Chelsea have been a far better team defensively this season.

Frank Lampard refuses to provide an update on Kepa's Chelsea future

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been frozen out of the Chelsea squad since Edouard Mendy's arrival.

Ahead of a probable rare start against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round, Kepa Arrizabalaga's Chelsea future was discussed with Frank Lampard.

The Spaniard, who remains the world's most expensive goalkeeper, has been warming the bench at Chelsea since the club swooped up Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

Lampard was asked if Kepa will switch clubs in January. The Chelsea manager provided an honest reply about who his number one is but refused to lift the lid on anything concrete about Kepa's future at Stamford Bridge. Lampard said in this regard:

"At the moment, he is our player," Lampard said on Kepa. "The situation is clear - Edou [Mendy] has come in; he's been playing pretty much regularly as a number one for us."

The Chelsea manager further added:

"When Kepa has come in, the Champions League game he did well. He's trained really well, and his attitude around the place has been brilliant. He's our player. We'll see how January goes, but I won't be alluding to what might or might not happen in January."

Emerson is Napoli's 'dream' signing

Emerson is presently Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's second-choice left-back.

Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea full-back Emerson, as suggested by La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The Italian outlet say that the Naples-based team view Emerson as a 'dream' acquisition, but a move for him would require the club to sell Faouzi Ghoulam.

Emerson is currently Chelsea's second-choice left-back, and with Marcos Alonso likely to depart, Emerson might stay as an understudy to Ben Chilwell.

The Italy international is expected to play for Chelsea against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round.