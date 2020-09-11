Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues could make their 8th signing of the ongoing transfer window, consider move for an €80 million star and more - 11th September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest on the Blues preparing to complete their eighth signing of the ongoing transfer window, reports linking them with a move for an €80 million star player and more.

Rennes reportedly accept Chelsea's offer for Edouard Mendy

Ligue 1 outfit Rennes have reportedly accepted an offer from Chelsea for the transfer of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The goalkeeper is set to become Chelsea's eighth signing of the ongoing transfer window, following Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva, Xavier Mbuyamba, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and, most recently, Kai Havertz.

According to reports, the Blues have shelled out close to £20 million for signing the goalkeeper who could challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero for the number one spot at the club.

Mendy is expected to fly to London shortly to complete his medical and put pen to paper on his new contract, with personal terms already agreed between the club and the player.

The signing would take Chelsea comfortably over the £200 million mark in money spent in the ongoing transfer window, with the Blues undergoing arguably the most expensive squad overhaul in football history.

The new bid from Chelsea for Edouard Mendy has been accepted by Rennes: here we go! Deal to be completed on next days, the goalkeeper is ready to fly to London and he’ll have medicals soon. Personal terms agreed days ago. Lampard will have his new GK. 🔵 @DiMarzio #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/iPXVcUm2ij — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2020

Chelsea consider move for €80 million star

Chelsea are considering a move for €80 million-rated midfielder Declan Rice who could turn out to be the Blues' ninth signing of the summer transfer window. Blues manager Frank Lampard is said to be a huge admirer of the 21-year-old West Ham midfielder and sees Rice as a long-term prospect in Chelsea's central defence.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are considering a move for Rice but may not meet West Ham United's asking price of €80 million. However, the Hammers may not want to let go of their prized asset and might be reluctant to do business for anything under €80 million.

Advertisement

Edouard Mendy will be in London on next few hours - the deal is 100% done. Chelsea will consider a move for Declan Rice on following days but won’t pay €80m. West Ham insist they don’t want to sell Rice. Match on. Bakayoko is not in Lampard plans. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea #WHUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2020

Chelsea could prefer to sell Jorginho over Kante

Chelsea could be inclined to let go of midfielder Jorginho instead of N'Golo Kante as there is strong interest from Inter Milan in the French midfielder.

According to the Guardian, Inter have offered midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in exchange for Kante. But the Blues are reportedly not interested in a swap deal involving either Brozovic or former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen.

According to the report, manager Frank Lampard may be comfortable in selling Jorginho in a bid to balance Chelsea's books, especially following the Stamford Bridge outfit's outlandish spending in the current transfer window.

Juventus were linked with a move for Jorginho, but after the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, that interest has fizzled out.