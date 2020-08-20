Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plot surprise move for Juventus ace, Kai Havertz transfer to break German transfer record, and more - 19th August 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest in the Blues' pursuit of Kai Havertz, an Juventus ace linked with a surprise move to London and more.

Chelsea plot surprise move for Juventus defender

Chelsea are plotting a move to sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro, with the Old Lady expected to raise a lot of money through player sales in the ongoing transfer window. According to reports, Sandro is valued at around €40 million by the Turin outfit, who have to raise approximately €200 million from player sales because of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blues were also linked with a move for Sandro when Antonio Conte was at the helm but failed to sign the Brazilian full-back then. Chelsea have identified strengthening their left-back spot as a priority because of the inconsistent displays of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Leicester City's Ben Chilwell remains Chelsea's top transfer target for the left-back position. However, the Blues have balked at Leicester City's astronomical asking price for the defender.

Sandro is a far more experienced option for the left-back position than the other alternatives the Blues have been linked with like Chilwell and Sergio Reguilon.

Chelsea set to break German transfer record to sign Kai Havertz

Chelsea are set to break the German record transfer fee if and when they finalise a deal to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The current record for the most expensive German player in history is held by Timo Werner who signed for Chelsea earlier in this transfer window after the Blues activated his £47.5 million release clause.

The Blues have been locked in talks with Leverkusen for the better part of this transfer window. According to the Guardian, Chelsea have tabled a bid of €65 million plus €15 million in add-ons for the services of the 21-year-old.

However, the report added that the Blues are still approximately €20 million shy of Leverkusen's valuation of the German forward. The Bundeliga outfit are holding out for a fee of approximately €100 million for Havertz.

Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen still in talks for Kai Havertz.

The player is pushing. The two clubs had a contact also on Monday - there’s a distance of €20M between Chelsea first bid and Bayer price tag.

Chelsea are going to use also add ons as part of the deal. 🔵 #CFC #Havertz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2020

Roma are eyeing a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

According to reports in Italy, Serie A giants Roma are weighing up a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Juventus were also interested in signing the Italian international, but after the sacking of their manager Maurizio Sarri, the Bianconeri's interest on Jorginho has cooled.

Roma manager Paulo Fonseca is said to be an admirer of the 28-year-old who is also keen on a return to Italy after he lost his starting berth at Stamford Bridge.