Chelsea could use Hakim Ziyech in player-plus-cash deal to make big-money move for Manchester United target - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly looking to make a swap deal with Napoli this summer. The Blues are looking to offer Hakim Ziyech and cash to sign Victor Osimhen from the Seria A leaders.

As per Daily Mirror, Chelsea are keen on signing Osimhen in the summer to bolster their attack. They believe that the Nigerian star, who has been in red-hot form this season, can solve their goal crisis and lead the team back atop the Premier League.

However, they understand that Napoli will demand a huge fee and are ready to offer Ziyech as bait. The Blues are open to a player-plus-cash deal for the striker and believe that the Italian side would be open to it.

Reports suggest Napoli are not willing to listen to any offers less than €100 million for their striker.

Chelsea target reminds Florent Malouda of Didier Drogba

Florent Malouda told DAZN Bet earlier this month that Victor Osimben reminds him of a young Didier Drogba. He believes that the Napoli striker has what it takes to become a success at Chelsea or Manchester United.

Malouda said:

"If Man Utd and Chelsea can make the right deal, Victor Osimhen is definitely one of the biggest prospects in Europe right now. He reminds me of Didier Drogba when he was at Marseille. I remember when Victor was in France with Lille, then he went to Napoli, and he reminded me of Drogba because he managed to deliver and has big ambitions. It would be a great step for him."

However, the former player says that the Nigerian needs the right manager to work under:

"But there are other factors like the connection with the coach. Nowadays, people underestimate how much the coach wants the player. Is it really the coach who wants him? And for the player that's one of the biggest factors to consider, because everybody wants to move to the Premier League and test themselves at the highest level, it's the best league in the world. But players need to check everything and make sure it is the right project for your progression, or you might burn your wings."

Manchester United are also interested in Osimhen, while they have Harry Kane in their wishlist, as well.

