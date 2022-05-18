Chelsea have verbal agreement in place to make 23-year-old their first summer signing - Reports

Chelsea could be set to make Sevilla defender Jules Kounde their first signing of this summer's transfer window.

According to Goal, the Blues are preparing for the departure of Antonio Rudiger. The German's contract expires at the end of the season, and he'll join Real Madrid this summer, as reported by Goal. Chelsea are, therefore, looking to sign a top-quality defender.

The Blues have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. They are keen to make him their first acquisition of the summer once Todd Boehly's takeover is complete and the UK government sanctions end.

Kounde has developed into one of the most promising young prospects in Europe during his time with Sevilla, making over 130 appearances since arriving in 2019. He won the 2019-20 Europa League and has guided Sevilla to fourth place in La Liga this season. His power, speed and versatility make him the ideal transfer target for Chelsea.

The Blues attempted to sign him last summer and had agreed terms with him. The deal, however, fell through, as Sevilla hiked their asking price at the 11th hour, as reported by Goal.

The Spanish giants are now seeking a fee in the region of £59 million for the 23-year-old. Lopetigui's side will be keen to complete the sale early on to be able to sign an adequate replacement.

Meanwhile, the Blues' prospective new owner Todd Boehly is believed to be 'ambitious', as reported by Football London. He's likely to provide Tuchel with the funds required to sign his top transfer targets and assemble a squad capable of winning trophies.

GOAL @goal Chelsea hope to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde as soon as Todd Boehly's takeover is complete and sanctions end Chelsea hope to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde as soon as Todd Boehly's takeover is complete and sanctions end 🔵 https://t.co/a7aPsIAYhR

Chelsea could also sign Leicester City star Wesley Fofana

Everton vs Leicester City - Premier League

Chelsea could be forced to sign two defenders this summer, as Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen looks set to leave. The 26-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, and he's likely on his way to Barcelona, as reported by Gerard Romero via Absolute Chelsea.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues have identified Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana as a potential transfer target. The Frenchman joined the Foxes from Saint-Etienne in a deal worth £36.5 million.

Boxing News & History @BoxNewsHistory Chelsea transfer news: Wesley Fofana and Jules Kounde key targets as Thomas Tuchel plots defensive rebuild Chelsea transfer news: Wesley Fofana and Jules Kounde key targets as Thomas Tuchel plots defensive rebuild standard.co.uk/sport/football… ⚽️ Chelsea transfer news: Wesley Fofana and Jules Kounde key targets as Thomas Tuchel plots defensive rebuild standard.co.uk/sport/football… ⚽️ https://t.co/WTR1DbakhL

The youngster helped the club finish fifth in the Premier League and win the FA Cup. He won Leicester City's 'Young Player of the Year' award. He has been limited to just five appearances this season due to a fibula fracture, keeping him out of action for eight months.

The French defender is, however, seen as a massive prospect and could be an ideal replacement for Andreas Christensen.

Edited by Bhargav