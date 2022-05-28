Chelsea weighing up move for 25-year-old Premier League midfielder - Reports

Chelsea and reportedly interested in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma. The 25-year-old has been one of the standout players for the Seagulls in the last few seasons.

According to English journalist Nathan Gissing, Chelsea have had a long-standing interest in the Mali international, whose contract with Brighton expires in 2023. So Graham Potter's side could look to cash in on him this summer.

The Blues could be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, as N'Golo Kante's futures remains uncertain. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of next season.

Kante's involvement has been limited this season due to multiple injuries, missing 12 games. The Blues could, therefore, be open to the prospect of parting ways with the 31-year-old.

Bissouma is seen as a potential replacement for the former Leicester City man. The Malian has made over 120 appearances for Brighton across competitions since arriving from Lille in 2018. He has been in sensational form this season, making 28 appearances and scoring two goals.

He has helped Graham Potter's side finish ninth in the Premier League, their best finish in England's top flight. Bissouma's physicality, aggression and ability to win the ball back make him an ideal replacement for Kante. The 25-year-old is believed to be keen to leave the Amex Stadium, as he's seeking a new challenge.

Chelsea could drop their interest in Yves Bissouma and look to groom Billy Gilmour

The Blues could drop their interest in Yves Bissouma and back their youth academy product Billy Gilmour. The youngster burst onto the scene in the 2019-20 season after graduating through the ranks.

After struggling to become a regular starter last season. Gilmour was sent out on loan to Norwich City for the 2021-22 campaign. The Scotland international was unable to live up to expectations during his time with the Canaries. However, he could be given the chance to prove himself once again at Chelsea by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK For me we need these four academy players back from their loans & in the first team next season. I personally think they will make a difference to our team. Also Billy Gilmour as well depending on who is leaving. What’s your thoughts? For me we need these four academy players back from their loans & in the first team next season. I personally think they will make a difference to our team. Also Billy Gilmour as well depending on who is leaving. What’s your thoughts? https://t.co/hDEpvqm6eB

According to Football.london, the 20-year-old has been rated highly by the former Borussia Dortmund tactician.

However, he has just one year remaining on his contract with the Blues. Gilmour will need to impress Tuchel during pre-season if he's to remain at Chelsea next season.

