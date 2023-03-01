Chelsea willing to part ways with Manchester City target for €40m in summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to sanction a move for Ben Chilwell to join Manchester City. The Blues believe the Englishman is one of the players they can sell in the summer to balance their books.

As per Fichajes, Graham Potter's side are ready to part ways with Chilwell in the summer. They want €40 million for the left-back, who was signed from Leicester City in 2020.

The Blues paid a reported £45 million to sign the defender from the Foxes but are willing to let go of him for cheap. City are interested in signing the defender after missing out on Marc Cucurella last summer.

City manager Pep Guardiola is using Nathan Ake as a left-back, with Sergio Gomez as a backup option. Joao Cancelo could be heading for an exit in the summer, as Bayern Munich have the option to sign him for €70 million.

Ben Chilwell keen on doing better for Chelsea amid Manchester City interest

Ben Chilwell returned from injury in mid-February and has been playing for the first team since then. He told the club's website since his return that he was buzzing to be back.

He said:

"I've been working now for ten/eleven weeks to get back onto the grass, and I've been back in training now for a few days, so I'm buzzing and really looking forward to getting back to the games and helping the team"

Speaking about his injury and missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Chilwell added:

"Injuries are a part of football, and missing the World Cup is something a few of the boys have had to deal with. I think it's how you overcome that; it's not the fact it has happened, it is how you deal with it. We've all stayed positive, the boys that have been injured during this period, and we're really motivated to get back and help the team."

The Chelsea defender identified the UEFA Champions League as the key competition for the team, saying:

"We've got a very important second half of the season with the league and the Champions League. So we're really excited for that, and hopefully, we can have a very good second half of the season and a good end to the Champions League."

Chelsea host Borussia Dortmund on March 7 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Poll : 0 votes