Cristiano Ronaldo buys mega-mansion with staggering expected price on Dubai’s ‘Billionaire Island’: Reports 

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly bought a multi-million dollar luxury masion in Dubai's Billionaire Island.

Ronaldo, 38, is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and is still going strong. Also being one of the best-paid footballers, he owns several expensive properties around the globe, in places like Marbella, Manchester, Turin and Madrid.

As per Bloomberg (via The Sun), he has now added to the collection by purchasing a property in Dubai's Jumeirah Bay Island, also known as the Billonaire Island. It's named so because of the number of billionaires per square km, the highest in the United Arab Emirates.

Ronaldo set to receive the property sometime this year. The specifics of the property are not known yet, but it's understood to have cost the Portuguese 'tens of millions of Euros'.

As per Bloomberg, one of the 30,000 square meter mansions for sale in the area comprises six bedrooms, a private beach access, a garage that can accomodate up to seven cars, a spa, accommodation for employees and a swimming pool with a full view of downtown Dubai.

Ronaldo is expected to be in the city on January 19 to receive the Maradona Award for being the top goalscorer in 2023 (54 goals) at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to stay in his newly acquired property with his family whenever he's in Dubai.

A goal-filled year for Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to age like fine wine, enjoying a goal-filled year for club and country in 2023.

His tally of 54 strikes for club and country was two more than that of Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. Ronaldo's tally comprises 44 goals in 50 games for his club side Al-Nassr and 10 strikes for Portugal in nine UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

He's now set to play in a record-extending sixth European Championship in Germany this summer, where Portugal will look to add to their only title won in 2016.