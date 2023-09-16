Cristiano Ronaldo to take legal action against Juventus for unpaid wages - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to take legal action against his former club Juventus, as the Portuguese is yet to receive €20 million in unpaid wages from the Bianconeri.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the player hasn't yet received wages from the COVID-19 period. Ronaldo took a pay-cut during the pandemic as the Italian giants struggled with their wage bill during the 2020-21 season.

However, as per Marca (via La Gazetta Dello Sport), investigators of the Public Prosecutors Office found a 'secret' document signed by Ronaldo and Juve. In that, the club promised to pay the Portuguese superstar €20 million despite salary adjustments during the pandemic.

Paulo Dybala was among players who also reportedly reached a similar agreement with Juve. According to Calcio Finanza, Juve have paid Dybala €3 million to settle the matter. The salary issues came into light after it was noticed that Juve had made fictious capital gains worth €60.3 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, is yet to receive the aforementioned promised amount. According to Calcio Finanza, former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici wrote in the agreement:

"The agreements entered into... commit us to deliver to you by 31/07/2021 the supplementary bonus agreement rewritten on the federal forms currently not available."

Ronaldo didn't receive the said agreement and requested the same from the Turin prosecutor's office as basis for his legal action.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo was quizzed by Marco Gianoglio and Mario Bendoni in a money laundering case. They claimed that the Serie A club had concealed Ronaldo's original salary package.

The player's camp was quizzed whether he had signed a secret document with the club. John Shehata and Salvatore Pinto, Ronaldo's lawyers, responded through a statement, which read (as per Get Italian Football News):

“He doesn’t have any documentation relating to relations with the Italian team in his hand. He has already told me that he knows nothing about the events under investigation.

"In the light of his residence abroad and the peculiarity of his profession, my client would prefer to respond in writing.”

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus career

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Serie A giants Juventus in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €117 million after a nine-season stint at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo made 134 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists across competitions. He won four trophies, including two Serie A titles, before leaving in 2021.

Despite joining Juve at the age of 34, Cristiano Ronaldo showed his brilliance, as he continued to produce impressive performances. Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United after leaving the Old Lady. He now plays for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr.