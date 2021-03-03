Cristiano Ronaldo wants to extend his stay at Juventus - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to stay at Juventus beyond his current deal that expires in 2022. The Portuguese has had a good spell in Turin so far and wants the club to extend his contract by another year.

However, as per Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Juventus are yet to respond to Ronaldo’s request. It remains to be seen how they tackle the situation, considering they aren’t in the healthiest of financial states.

Ronaldo might be the club’s top scorer at the moment and the best forward in the Serie A, but he is burning a hole in Juventus' finances with his €31 million-a-year wages.

The Bianconeri’s financial problems have given rise to reports that they could sell promising defender Matthijs de Ligt to raise some funds and cover their annual loses.

Juventus in a catch-22 situation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored an incredible 92 goals for Juventus in the 119 appearances he has made, with no player in recent memory making made such an impact at the club.

Despite his age, Ronaldo continues to dazzle, so getting rid of him will be difficult even if it would make financial sense.

12 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score 20+ goals in each of the last 12 seasons in the top-5 European Leagues. Giant.#JuveSpezia pic.twitter.com/UN1LBAwBRc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 2, 2021

The problem in this regard is that Juventus will have to sell him this summer if they really want to. Else they risk losing Ronaldo for free in 2022, as he will be in the final year of his contract.

The financial implications of the pandemic have been deeply felt in Juventus’ coffers, and several players have been linked with exits as Juventus head into a new direction under Andrea Pirlo.

The club have tried to integrate younger players into the team, with the likes of Weston McKennie, Merih Demiral, Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski all getting regular playing time.

Despite their league position at the moment, Juventus are planning ahead and need to do so smartly. Cristiano Ronaldo’s gargantuan wages are big for any top club, and it just doesn’t make sense continuing to pay so much money to one player if the club is enduring loses annually.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with moves to PSG and Inter Miami FC. But Fabio Paratici and Jorge Mendes could yet find a way to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's stay at Juventus if they sell De Ligt.