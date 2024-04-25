Dan Ashworth set to take Newcastle United to arbitration to finalise Manchester United move - Reports

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly ready to take his current club to arbitration as he seeks a move to Manchester United.

Ashworth has been on 'gardening leave' by Newcastle after he had informed the Magpies of his intention to move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils - under new minority owners INEOS - are seeking a revamp of the footballing structure at the club and have idenfied Ashworth as the man to be the sporting director.

As reported by the Athletic, Newcastle seek €20 million in compensation, which United are unlikely to match. To resolve the impasse, Ashworth will seek the intervention of a third party as he explores the arbitration move to force a move to United.

Winds of change have been blowing over the Old Trafford landscape, with INEOS boss Sir Jim Ratcliffe having appointed Jason Wilcox of Southampton as the technical director. Manchester City CEO Omar Berrada is set to take over as the Red Devils' CEO in the summer.

Ashworth could be the next big name on the move, but his arbitration process - scheduled to start in May - is expected to take a few weeks to conclude.

Sir Ratcliffe said about the Ashworth situation in February (as per The Athletic):

“I think Dan Ashworth is clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world, I’ve no doubt. He’s a very capable person. He’s interested in the Manchester United job because it’s probably the biggest sporting director job in the world just now, with the biggest challenge.

“We’ve obviously had words with Newcastle. They would clearly be disappointed to lose Dan. But what I do think is completely absurd is suggesting a man who is really good at his job sits in his garden for one and a half years. That’s completely stupid.”

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a hugely underwhelming season, especially in the league, where they beat Sunderland 4-2 at home in midweek to move to sixth in the standings after 33 games.

Having been eliminated in the group stage in the UEFA Champions League and before the quarterfinals in the EFL Cup, the Red Devils saw off Coventry City on penalties to book a repeat FA Cup final with holders Manchester City.

Before that game - on May 25 - though, Erik ten Hag's side take on Burnley at home in the Premier League on Saturday (April 27), with a top-four finish all but over.