Did Kylian Mbappe send viral leaked messages to girl? PSG superstar’s alleged conversation about s*x fantasy explained

Kylian Mbappe was named the new captain of France this week, but he was in the news for a different reason. Old text messages apparently sent by the PSG superstar have resurfaced, where he talked about sex.

The messages were likely sent when he was a teenager but have now started circulating on social media once again. The leaked texts have not been verified yet, but the username is the same as that used by the forward when he was a teenager.

This has not ben verified but are making round of social media.

Moreover, the screenshots have the old Instagram layout, and the mobile network seen in the images circulating is also that of a French operator. There has been no official communication from Mbappe or his representatives regarding the screenshots, though.

Kylian Mbappe named new France captain

Kylian Mbappe was named the new France captain following the retirement of Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane. The PSG star is just 24 and will have Antoine Griezmann as his vice-captain.

Didier Deschamps announced the decision on Tuesday (March 21), elaborating:

“He knew very well that he had the possibility of being it (captain). I spoke with him, but despite it all giving it to Kylian is not taking it away from Antoine. Antoine, he has something additional as well, he has always been a very important player."

The manager continued:

"I have always kept my confidence in him during much more difficult periods for him. Antoine, with what he does on the pitch, he is a key pillar in the sense of being the motor. He was and he will remain so in the future.”

Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar against Argentina but could not help France retain the trophy. Argentina eventually emerged triumphant in a shootout following a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time to take the trophy back to South America.

