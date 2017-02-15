Rumour: Diego Costa set to sign a bumper £57 million contract at Chelsea

Chelsea trying to tie down the enigmatic striker after much speculation from China.

15 Feb 2017

Diego Costa celebrates with Antonio Conte after a game

What’s the story?

According to The Metro and several other English papers, Spanish star striker Diego Costa is all set to sign a bumper £57million contract at his current club Chelsea. The striker is set to end the speculation surrounding his future by signing a new contract at the Stamford Bridge club. This new deal will see the player earn a massive £220,000-a-week plus bonuses, making him the highest paid player at Chelsea.

The Blues’ manager Antonio Conte told BBC’s Premier League show recently, “Is everything calm now? Yes. Diego is a really important player.”

“The situation is very clear. He is very happy to stay with us. He is very happy to fight for the title,” the Italian boss continued. “Will he stay here for a long time? Yes, I think so. I think so. I see him every day and I see his commitment, his behaviour is very involved in the team. He loves this club.”

In case you didn’t know...

Costa was heavily linked with a move to China with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjin making a £30m-a-year offer which would have seen the player earn over £570,000-a-week. The striker who is adored by Chelsea fans has been impressive this season scoring 15 goals whilst also picking up five assists in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are set to tie-down Diego Costa to a long-term deal which will see him remain at Stamford Bridge despite interest from China. After a few months where Costa looked unsettled, the Blues are set to offer the Spanish striker a new five-year deal that could see him end his career at Chelsea.

According to The Sun, Diego Costa and his representatives have agreed to the terms in principle and the player is set to overtake Cesc Fabregas in Chelsea’s salary books.

What next?

Costa is going through a lean spell at the moment, having scored only one goal in his last five appearances. The Spaniard will certainly look make amends to that when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers in a fifth round tie of the FA Cup.

Sportskeeda’s take

Diego Costa has been vital to Chelsea’s Premier League campaign this season under Antonio Conte and it is about time that the Blues reward the striker for his exploits for the club. The Chelsea hierarchy should be commended for quickly acting on the situation.

They have not let the situation get out of hand and acted swiftly by bringing this offer to the table and once the player signs the contract, it will ensure that he is at Chelsea for five more seasons which should be great news for the club and its supporters.

