EPL 2016/17: SK Turning point – 7 moments / performances from gameweek 25

Seven pivotal and/or game-changing instances and performances from the weekend's fixtures

@mayamahadevan by Maya Mahadevan Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 10:18 IST

Kieran Gibbs should have seen red for his foul on Lazar Markovic

Arsenal returned to winning ways courtesy of some ‘handy’ refereeing and performances, beating an effervescent Hull City by two goals. Liverpool, on the other hand, saw off Tottenham Hotspur in a fairly one-sided game, while Manchester United and Southampton convincingly beat Watford and Sunderland respectively.

West Ham United shared points in a feisty encounter with West Brom while Burnley held table-toppers Chelsea to a stalemate at the Turf Moor. Stoke beat a tepid Crystal Palace side with a Joe Allen goal proving to be the differentiator as a resolute Middlesbrough held Everton to a goalless draw at the Riverside.

Defending champions Leicester, though, slumped to another defeat at the Liberty Stadium as Swansea City consolidated their position and chances of survival. Manchester City proved to be too strong on the offensive for a tame Bournemouth defence on Monday night.

In this article, we take a look at the best / worst performances, along with players and moments that proved to be turning points in their games.

#1 Best goal: Robbie Brady

Match: Burnley vs. Chelsea

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring Burnley’s equaliser against Chelsea

Robbie Brady became the Clarets’ record signing in the January transfer window and wasted no time in scoring his first goal for the club on debut with one of the most spectacular free kicks taken in recent memory.

Nemanja Matic had given away a free-kick while trying to deal with the impressive Joey Barton and Burnley had a set piece opportunity from a position of promise. Step up debutante Brady!

The Irishman thundered a left-footed shot that nestled in the top corner, well away from the reach of Thibaut Courtois, earning Sean Dyche’s men a deserved point at the Turf Moor.

If there is a way to endear yourself to a new manager, teammates and fans, scoring against potential title winners to snatch a point must surely be one way of doing it.

Honourable mentions: Alfie Mawson (vs. Leicester City), Manuel Lanzini (vs. West Bromwich Albion), Sadio Mane (first goal vs. Tottenham Hotspur)