Dortmund to offer Erling Haaland lucrative new contract to fend off PSG and Chelsea interest: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to offer a new contract to their star striker Erling Haaland. They wish to keep Haaland at the club beyond next summer. According to a report, Dortmund could double Haaland's current salary to around €18 million per year.

Dortmund signed the striker in 2019 from Red Bull Salzburg for around €20 million. That turned out to be an absolute bargain, considering Haaland's form since joining BVB. He has scored a staggering 70 goals and assisted 19 in 69 appearances across competitions.

His exploits have attracted the attention of a host of top clubs, including Chelsea and PSG.

Currently, Haaland has a release clause of €75 million, which will get active next summer. Considering the Norwegian current form and exploits, that is not a significant amount.

Hence, Dortmund are looking to convince the striker to sign a new lucrative deal. That would see Haaland stay with the German club for at least another season, and also delay the activation of his release clause till 2023. It is also believed that Dortmund hope to keep the player, based on their good relationship with him till now

It remains to be seen if Haaland accepts BvB's new offer or decides to move elsewhere.

The 21-year-old Erling Haaland has no shortage of suitors, following his blistering exploits in front of goal.

Chelsea and PSG have been strongly linked with the striker for a move next summer. Interestingly, Chelsea spent a club-record €115 million to bring in Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also keenly monitoring Haaland's situation at Dortmund. All three clubs will likely be in the market for a new striker next summer.

Manchester City failed to bring in Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium this summer. They might be enthused with the prospect of bringing a younger player like Haaland to the club.

As for United and Real Madrid, both teams have ageing strikers - Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema - in their ranks. They will look to freshen up the squad while also building for the future by signing Haaland.

