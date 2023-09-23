European giants interested in a potential move for PSG outcast in January - Reports

AC Milan have reportedly entered the fray for wantaway Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Hugo Ekitike.

The 21-year-old Frenchman arrived last summer at the Parc des Princes, initially on loan from Reims. He had an underwhelming debut campaign, registering four goals, and as many assists in 32 games across competitions.

A loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer didn't materialise this summer before the Parisians made his deal permanent. However, they excluded Ekitike from their UEFA Champions League squad.

Considering the striker's age and potential, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Crystal Palace, and Brentford are interested in his services, as per Calciomercato (via Fichajes.net). The publication has now mentioned that Milan have joined Ekitike's race.

The Rossoneri were interested in snapping up the player this summer, as per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, with Ekitike also interested, as Milan are in the UEFA Champions League.

However, the move didn't materialise. This is because of the player's high salary, the Parisians' demand for a high buyout clause fee, and their reluctance to take Ekitike's wages. It's unclear if Stefano Pioli's side go on to make a move for the player in January.

How have PSG fared this season?

Luis Enrique

PSG have made an underwhelming start to their 2023-24 campaign. New boss Luis Enrique has overseen a massive overhaul - losing Lionel Messi and Neymar over the summer but bringing in a host of new faces.

The Parisians opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a disappointing goalless draw at home to Lorient before drawing 1-1 at Toulouse. They brought up their first competitive win under Enrique on matchday three, beating Lens 3-1.

PSG then won 4-1 at Lyon before coming thudding back down to earth in a 3-2 home loss to Nice. The Parisians, though, returned to winning ways in their UEFA Champions League opener at home in midweek, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0.

Enrique's side are fifth in the Ligue 1 standings, with eight points from five games, ahead of their next league outing at home to Marseille on Sunday (September 24).