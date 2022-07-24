European giants set €40 million asking price for Manchester United target - Reports

Inter Milan have placed a €40 million price tag on right-back Denzel Dumfries as talks of a move to Manchester United grow, as per Fichajes.

Dumfries, 26, is a sought-after player following an impressive debut season at the San Siro. The Dutchman managed five goals and seven assists in 45 appearances across competitions. His consistent performances have seen him linked with a move to United, but he won't come cheap, as he's contracted with Inter till 2025.

Fichajes carried a report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, claiming that the Nerazzurri have placed a €40 million asking price on the right-back. Interestingly, his market valuation is €50 million.

Dumfries only arrived at Inter last summer, but he's already attracting interest from other top European sides, including United and also Barcelona.

The former PSV Eindhoven player is a versatile full-back who can play both as a right-back and as a right-winger. He impressed at the UEFA European Championships last summer with the Netherlands, making four appearances, scoring two goals and contributing an assist.

However, the 26-year-old potential arrival at United would depend on the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Reports claim that the Red Devils will only look to sign Dumfries if they can offload the English right-back this summer.

Wan-Bissaka's former club Crystal Palace have been touted as favourites to secure a loan deal. If that happens, Erik ten Hag's side could make an offer for Dumfries.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag impressed with Diogo Dalot's partnership with Jadon Sancho

Diogo Dalot has been impressing in pre-season.

Diogo Dalot became Manchester United's first-choice right-back last season, usurping Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Portuguese star was an outcast in the two seasons before that, heading to AC Milan on loan during the 2020-21 campaign. However, last season was an impressive one for Dalot, 23, despite United's poor showing both domestically and in Europe.

The right-back made 30 appearances across competitions and also earned a regular place in Fernando Santos' Portugal national team.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Diogo Dalot has responded to ten Hag's instructions very well, replicating his inverted full back style at Ajax, running through the half-spaces.



That, combined with Sancho looking comfortable on the right side has made for a great partnership. Diogo Dalot has responded to ten Hag's instructions very well, replicating his inverted full back style at Ajax, running through the half-spaces.That, combined with Sancho looking comfortable on the right side has made for a great partnership. #mufc 🔥 Diogo Dalot has responded to ten Hag's instructions very well, replicating his inverted full back style at Ajax, running through the half-spaces.🔗 That, combined with Sancho looking comfortable on the right side has made for a great partnership. #mufc https://t.co/sKXs4TogRS

During pre-season, Dalot has forged a new right-sided partnership with winger Jadon Sancho.

The pair have been impressive and have certainly caught the eye of new manager Erik ten Hag. Speaking after United's 4-1 thrashing of Melbourne Victory in a pre-season friendly on July 16, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think the whole right side played really well because there's a good connection between Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot. ... I'm very happy with that."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far