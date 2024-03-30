European giants show interest in Xabi Alonso after he rejected Liverpool and Bayern Munich - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly want Xabi Alonso - a Liverpool and Bayern Munich managerial target - to eventually take over from current boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The German is leaving Anfield after etching his name in club folklore. Since arriving in late 2015, Klopp has won every title at the club, except the UEFA Europa League, where they play Atalanta in the quarterfinals next month.

With Klopp announcing his decision to leave at the end of the season - citing burnout - the Reds have been scurrying for a replacement. Reports have linked them with their former player Alonso, who has done a fabulous job at Bayer Leverkusen.

Interesting, another of Alonso's former clubs, Bayern Munich, are also reportedly looking to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel with the Spaniard. However, Alonso announced on Friday that he's staying put at Leverkusen, spurning interest from the Reds and Bayern.

Madrid Zone (via Diario AS) has reported that Alonso could be Real Madrid-bound, with current boss Ancelotti expected to leave when his current deal expires at the end of the 2025-26 season.

It's pertinent to note that the former Liverpool midfielder spent five successful seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, between 2009 and 2014, leaving for Bayern after winning Madrid's much sought-after La Decima in the UEFA Champions League.

How has Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Xabi Alonso fared this season?

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is having a dream season at the BayArena. Since assuming charge in 2022, the Spaniard has sparked a stunning turnaround in fortunes for the Bundesliga club.

From a midtable club with modest aspirations, Leverkusen have been the team to beat in Germany and Europe this season. Alonso's side are impressively unbeaten in 38 games across competitions this season, winning 33, as they seek a continental treble.

They are 10 points clear of serial winners Bayern Munich atop the Bundesliga after 26 games as they seek their first top-flight title in their 45th season in the competition.

The Liverpool and Bayern Munich target's team are also into the DFB-Pokal semis - where they play Fortuna Dusseldorf on April 3. Meanwhile, in the Europa League quarterfinals, they take on reigning UEFA Europa Conference League winners West Ham United.