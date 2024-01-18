European giants snubbed chance to sign Enzo Fernandez for just €12m months before his blockbuster Chelsea move - Reports

AC Milan reportedly snubbed the chance to snap up Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a bargain before the Argentine joined the Blues in January 2023.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner arrived at Stamford Bridge from Benfica in a then British record £106.8 million move. That came merely 18 months before he could have moved to Milan for less than one-tenth that price, for just €12 million (£10 million), as per Sportbible (via Tutto Mercato Web).

Fernandez's stock skyrocketed following his stellar exploits in the Albiceleste's World Cup triumph, scoring once and assisting once in seven games. He played every minute of the four knockout rounds, including the 4-2 shootout win over holders France following a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time.

A year into his Chelsea arrival, Fernandez is one of the key players in compatriot Mauricio Pochettino's new-look side, scoring four times and assisting thrice in 46 appearances across competitions.

All four of his goals have come this season for a Blues side struggling in eighth place in the Premier League, 14 points off leaders Liverpool (45), having played a game more. Pochettino's side, though, are alive in both Cup competitions.

What's next for Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea?

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez and his Chelsea side are next in action at home to Championship side Middlesbrough on January 23 in the EFL Cup semfinal second leg. The Blues are trailing 1-0 on aggregate following a narrow defeat at the Riverside in the first leg a week ago.

The record five-time EFL Cup winners then welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge three days later in the FA Cup fourth round, having beaten Preston North End 4-0 at home earlier this month.

Pochettino's side end the month with a Premier League clash at leaders Liverpool, having won four of their last five games across competitions, including twice in the league.

The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge had ended in a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the season, but both sides have followed different trajectories since then.