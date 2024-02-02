European giants tried to sign Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk on loan in January - Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich reportedly contemplated signing Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk in the recently concluded January transfer window.

Mudryk, 23, has had a rather underwhelming stint at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. In 41 appearances across competitions, he has contributed four goals and as many assists.

All four of the Ukrainian's goals have come this season. Three of them have come in the league, where the Blues are tenth with 31 points after 22 points, 20 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat Mauricio Pochettino's men 4-1 at home in midweek.

Mudryk is contracted at Stamford Bridge till 2031, but Pys (via multiple sources) have reported that Bayern were in the fray to take the Ukrainian on loan.

Expand Tweet

The 23-year-old's other goal this season has come in four games in the EFL Cup, where the Blues take on quadruple-chasing Liverpool in the final on February 24. Pochettino's side's are also alive in the FA Cup, where they take on Aston Villa away in a fourth-round replay on Wednesday following a goalless home draw.

Meanwhile, Bayern are in the midst of another solid, if not impressive season. Thomas Tuchel's side trail surprise Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen by two points after 19 games and take on Lazio in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 later this month.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are next in action in the Premier League when they entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge on Sunday (February 4).

Pochettino's men are coming off a heavy defeat at Anfield, which snapped their seven-game unbeaten run - all draws - across competitions with Liverpool spanning nearly three years.

The reverse fixture at Wolves in December ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Blues, for whom Christopher Nkunku netted a consolation in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The Blues have six wins in their last 10 games across competitions, losing thrice, one of them being the Wolves defeat.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here