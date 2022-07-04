Ex Chelsea and Arsenal star David Luiz linked with shock move to European giants - Reports

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star David Luiz has been linked with a move back to Europe with Inter Milan just a year after moving back to Brazil.

The centre-back joined Flamengo from the Gunners last September. However, his contract is about to expire, and the Brazilian outfit have offered him to the Nerazzurri, as per Goal. The Serie A giants are now weighing up whether to make an offer for the veteran defender.

Luiz enjoyed tremendous success in Europe during his stints in Portugal, England, and France, winning trophies and also earning 57 caps with Brazil. He made top clubs take notice of him with his eye-catching displays with Benfica, where he won four trophies during a four-and-a-half-year stint, before moving to Chelsea.

During his first stint with the Blues, he won three trophies in four years, including the Champions League and Europa League. He then joined PSG in 2014 for another successful spell in France.

The Brazilian won seven titles before making a sensational return to Stamford Bridge three years later for a second stint. During that stint, he won the Premier League and another Europa League.

Luiz was then sold to Arsenal in 2019, where he added another FA Cup and Community Shield to his collection. However, he fell out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta during his second season.

The 35-year-old signed a 15-month contract with Flamengo in September 2021. However, he could now be set for another spell in Europe, which could also be the last big move of his career.

With the FIFA World Cup coming up in Qatar, Luiz might be trying to revive his international career, which has been frozen since 2017.

He was a key player in the Canaries squad during their 2013 Confederations Cup triumph and the 2014 FIFA World Cup, but it's unlikely he'll don the Brazilian jersey again.

Should Inter Milan sign David Luiz?

If the Nerazzurri are serious about challenging for the Serie A title again, David Luiz shouldn't be anywhere near the San Siro.

The Brazilian might come with plenty of experience, but the latter stage of his career in Europe was plagued with error-strewn performances. He wasn't the same force as earlier and seemed more like a liability in defence at Arsenal and during his final days of his second Chelsea stint.

Inter Milan would be taking a huge gamble if they make a move for David Luiz.

