Fabrizio Romano says 25-year-old Premier League forward is open to joining Barcelona in summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Leeds United winger Raphinha is open to joining Barcelona this summer.

The 25-year-old has been hugely impressive for Leeds since arriving in 2020 from Rennes for £16.74 million. His performances have caught the eye of many teams, including Premier League giants Chelsea, who reportedly led the race for the Brazilian before being hit by sanctions.

Romano has now revealed that Barcelona have entered the fray, and Raphinha might not turn down the opportunity to move to the Camp Nou.

Chelsea were leading the race for Raphinha before the sanctions. Raphinha would be open to join Barcelona in the summer, positive talks between Deco and the club since March 9 - no discussions between clubs yet, as Barça will wait for Leeds situation to be clarified.

Raphinha may be viewed as a replacement for Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman is reportedly on his way out of the Camp Nou, with his contract set to expire this summer. Mundo Deportivo (via Daily Mail) has reported that Barcelona expect Dembele to move to PSG following no progress on talks about a new deal.

Raphinha has 15 goals and 12 assists in 59 appearances for Leeds. He is one of the Premier League's leading wingers and has been called up by Brazil on seven occasions, scoring three goals.

Xavi has overseen huge changes at the Camp Nou this season, which has reaped rewards. The signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore in January have paid rich dividends.

All three arrived from the Premier League. The Blaugrana are now set to lure another talent from England shores should they strike a deal with Leeds for Raphinha.

Is Raphinha Barcelona-bound?

Raphinha has impressed at Elland Road this season.

With a real eye for goal, scintillating pace and a delicate left foot, Raphinha could have a huge impact for Barcelona. The speedy winger likes to cut inside from the right flank and contributes in attack.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole recently lavished praise on the Brazilian. He told BT Sport (via This is Futbol):

“Proper talent. I think this lad’s as good a player out of any of the bottom six teams, I think he’s probably the most talented player. Plenty of suitors will be in for him; he’s come to the Premier League – he’s scored goals, assists, goal involvements; he does everything; he’s a real technician; he’s a real pleasure to watch."

Speaking on his situation at Leeds in February, Raphinia told BBC Radio Leeds (via Leeds-Live):

"I’ve got a contract until 2024; my head is totally here and focused on Leeds. As for contractual matters, I leave them to my agent and my dad. I just focus on playing my football and making the Leeds fans happy, scoring goals, providing assists and getting victories for the team."

It seems his head, though, may have been turned following interest from the Blaugrana.

