Florentino Perez makes huge Kylian Mbappe decision amid claims of Real Madrid's move for PSG star - Reports

Florentino Perez has reportedly decided to go all out to bring PSG star Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer. He's keen on adding the striker to his squad and reckons the Frenchman would push for the move.

As per El Larguero, Mbappe's decision to confirm that he will not be renewing his deal has seen Real Madrid's head turn. Perez, who was willing to wait till January to hold talks with the PSG star, is now ready to make the big money move this summer.

PSG are furious with Mbappe after the leak and are already planning for next season without the striker. They're willing to listen to offers, as they do not want to let him leave for free next summer.

Real Madrid were already in the market for a striker after the departure of Karim Benzema. They were linked with Harry Kane and Kai Havertz but are now focused on Kylian Mbappe.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe dreams of Real Madrid, says Florentino Perez

Mario Cortegana of The Athletic has reported that Kylian Mbappe has apologised to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. The striker was close to joining on a free transfer last summer but ended up signing a new deal at PSG.

Perez told El Chiringuito in the summer that the striker has changed. He added that the Frenchman he spoke to is dreaming of a Real Madrid move:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August, and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before, he changed the situation.

"This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring. He is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes. He is offered other things. He is pressured, and he is already another footballer."

Perez added:

"There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player. He can win more than others, but it is a collective sport, and we have values and principles that we cannot change. The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one.

"If it is, I prefer him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe."

Perez confirmed that Los Blancos made two bids for Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2022 but were rejected by PSG, as they were reluctant to sell the striker.

