Florentino Perez unhappy with Vinicius Jr's public comments after Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Man City - Reports

Vinicius Jr's comments about his future after Real Madrid's 3-2 UEFA Champions League win over Manchester City this week haven't sat well with club president Florentino Perez, according to reports.

Vinicius Jr has established himself as one of the best players in the world at the Bernabeu, playing a marquee role in their success over the years. The Brazilian has won three La Liga and two Champions League titles with Los Blancos, among other accolades.

His contract with the club expires in 2027, having last signed an extension in 2023. As he enters the final two years of his deal, Vinicius has been the subject of transfer speculation.

The 24-year-old forward has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League. However, after Real Madrid's 3-2 win over City in the Champions League play-offs this week, Vinicius put out a statement committing his future to the club.

Although his comments have delighted Madrid fans, those upstairs at the Bernabeu have had quite the opposite reaction. According to SPORT (via Football Espana), the club's executives, including president Perez, perceive Vincius' declaration as a negotiation tactic.

Madrid's hierarchy feel that the Brazil international is attempting to coerce the club into offering a better contract. Los Blancos have reportedly seen an initial contract offer that would make Vinicius the club's highest earner alongside Kylian Mbappe rejected.

While Perez is understood to remain firm on his stance, unwilling to yield to Vinicius' demands, the club are keen to resolve their star winger's future by the end of the season.

Vinicius Jr names Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol after Real Madrid's UCL win over Manchester City

Vinicius Jr has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo after his side's Champions League victory over Manchester City. The Brazilian revealed that he's in regular contact with his idol.

Los Blancos secured a 3-2 victory over the English champions, courtesy of goals from Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham. Erling Haaland scored a brace for Manchester City.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Vinicius opened up about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and admitted that he hopes to be as successful as the Real Madrid legend at the Bernabeu. He said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol. I talk a lot to him. Hopefully I can win as much titles as he did at Real Madrid."

Vinicius has been in excellent form for Madrid this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 12 assists in 30 games across competitions.

