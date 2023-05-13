Florentino Perez yet to give green signal for transfer despite PSG defender’s desire to play for Real Madrid - Reports 

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has not given his green signal to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) full-back Achraf Hakimi's wish to return to the club.

According to L'Equipe, Hakimi is interested in returning to Los Blancos. The player left the club due to limited opportunities, as Dani Carvajal was a first-team regular. Hakimi has since played for Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund on loan before making a permanent move to PSG two years ago.

Hakimi has made 78 appearances for the Parisians, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists. He has made 37 appearances for Christophe Galtier's side this term, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

The French giants are reportedly unwilling to sell Hakimi unless a huge offer arrives. He's contracted with the club till the end of the 2025-26 season and has a market value of €70 million.

Hakimi has made 17 appearances for Real Madrid. Los Blancos are also expected to make a move in the transfer market for a new right-nack in the summer. Hence, bringing their former academy product back could make sense.

However, Perez is yet to give green signal regarding the 24-year-old's potential return.

Real Madrid reignite interest in PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe looked certain to join Real Madrid last summer. However, against all odds, the Frenchman extended his PSG contract instead. According to The Telegraph, Los Blancos have reignited their interest in the superstar attacker.

Mbappe is contracted with the Ligue 1 giants till the end of the 2023-24 season and the player has the chance to extend his stay by a further year. Hence, a move to the Spanish capital might be on the cards for him in the near future.

Los Blancos, though, are keen to secure Jude Bellingham's signing in the summer. The deal would cost around €150 million. A deal for Mbappe is expected to cost more. Whether the club can complete two signings of such magnitude in the same window without breaching FFP rules is questionable.

Mbappe has been in great form for the Parisians this season, scoring 36 goals and provided nine assists in 39 games across competitions. He has scored 159 goals and provided 66 assists in 213 games for the club.

