Former Ajax player 'can't wait' to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United - Reports 

According to Gazzetta, former Ajax star Andre Onana is keen to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The Red Devils have been linked with the player, who plays for Inter Milan.

United are actively looking to sign a new goalkeeper. David de Gea's contract has expired, and the Spaniard looks unlikely to stay at the club. Hence, United are looking to sign a new shot-stopper in the summer. Onana is United's primary transfer target.

He previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax. The goalkeeper was a key player for Inter Milan last season as the Nerazzuri reached the UEFA Champions League final. He made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 19 clean sheets.

Manchester United are looking for a goalkeeper who can distribute well with the ball on his feet. Onana fits that profile. His passing range was on full display throughout last season.

Having played under Ten Hag previously, Onana is well aware of the Dutchman's playing style. Hence, he could prove to be a great addition at Old Trafford and adapt well.

What did Frank Lampard say about Manchester United-target Mason Mount?

Mason Mount is on the verge of joining Manchester United from Chelsea. The Red Devils have reportedly agreed a £60 million deal for the player.

Mount was not in his best form last season, though. He made only 35 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists. Apart from spending time on the sidelines due to injuries, Mount also failed to get a regular starting berth.

Hence, many are sceptical whether Mount can make a team like Manchester United better. Frank Lampard, who served as Chelsea's caretaker manager after Graham Potter's sacking last season, defended Mount in April. He said about the 24-year-old (via Manchester Evening News):

"I'm not going to tell anyone what opinion they should have on football, but if anyone thinks Mason Mount is not already a top-level player, then I'm not sure what they're seeing."

Lampard added:

"From working with Mason - you can ask myself, you can ask Thomas Tuchel, you can ask Gareth Southgate, you can ask Graham Potter - it's clear he's a top player and a top lad.

"One thing I know about Mason, the first thing a top player should have is a real hunger to succeed and play and do well for Chelsea, and he's had that since the first day I took him to Derby. That's simple for me. He's still a young player. He can go even further, but he's already a top player."

Mason Mount is a very technical player and has already proved his mettle at the top level. He could prove the naysayers wrong by regaining form under Ten Hag at Manchester United.

